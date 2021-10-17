PM Modi Dials Kerala CM Vijayan As Heavy Rains Lash State; Takes Stock Of Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in Kerala due to heavy rains and landslides. PM Modi also spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation in the state. Speaking on the Kerala flood situation, Prime Minister said that authorities are working on the ground to assist those who have been injured or affected. PM Modi also prayed for the safety and well being of the people.

Taking to Twitter PM Modi wrote, "It is saddening that some people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families."

PM Modi also informed about his phone call with Kerala CM, tweeting, "Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being."

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the situation and said that all the possible assistance would be given to the state. Amit Shah noted, "We are continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. The central govt will provide all possible support to help people in need. NDRF teams have already been sent to assist the rescue operations. Praying for everyone’s safety."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also spoke about offering all possible assistance to the people and advised citizens to take all measures. He also stated that approximately 105 relief camps have been established across the state, with plans in the works to establish further camps. In addition, the Central Water Commission has reported an increase in water levels in various dams, including the Madamon, Kalluppara, Thumpaman, Pullakayar, Manikkal, Vellaikadavu, and Aruvipuram.

Over the previous few days, Kerala has received heavy rains, causing landslides and floods. According to the Kerala Information and Public Relations Department, the death toll from heavy rains and landslides has risen to 21, as of Sunday, reported news agency ANI. Aside from that, many others are still missing. Several people, who are panicked due to the situation, have been hurt and displaced in the state's south as dams near their full capacity. Heavy rains have also caused flash floods and landslides in numerous areas, forcing the state government to seek the help of the armed forces for rescue operations. Meanwhile, 11 NDRF teams have been sent around the state to conduct rescue operations. In addition, the Air Force, Navy, and Army have been deployed to assist.

According to the Kerala Information and Public Relations Department, the death toll from heavy rains and landslides has risen to 21, as of Sunday. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that the severe stretch of rainfall activity over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry will likely decrease beginning today, 17 October.

