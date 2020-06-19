Asansol BJP Workers Burn Kim Jong Un's Effigies; Confuse Him For China's Xi Jinping

After the violent face-off between India and China soldiers in Galwan valley, many Indians have come out on the street to protest against Chinese goods. A video that went viral shows purported BJP supporters from West Bengal's Asansol burning effigies of Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un. Evidently the BJP workers confused Kim Jong Un with China President Xi Jinping.

Furious over China's attack on India the BJP workers hit the streets and burnt effigies shouting slogans to 'Boycott China'. Unfortunately, there was a slight mix up between the main antagonist which had to be 'Xi Jinping' and not 'Kim Jong Un'.

Take a look at the video:

READ | India-China Major General-level talks at LAC completed after six hours, no fresh buildup

The viral video has also got some hilarious reactions from the netizens. Check out some of the reactions here:

Kim Jong Un? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. How does BJP find such specimens who mix up China and North Korea? https://t.co/8nEApDnmNH — Prosenjit Datta (@ProsaicView) June 18, 2020

Chinese president Kim Jong Un😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pxrLMB81Xi — Aditya - 𝕽ŌCCØ🏝 - HBD VARUN (@MeAkkian) June 18, 2020

Angry with China, BJP workers took out a Rally to burn Kim Jong Un’s Effigy. Meanwhile, Kim Jong Un be like... pic.twitter.com/blnX1cMUg4 — Joy (@Joydas) June 18, 2020



READ | Indian Army adhered to protocol of not opening fire amid LAC faceoff; Read agreement here

'Boycott Chinese Products' movement

Following escalating border tensions between India and China, engineer-turned-education reformer Sonam Wangchuk posted a message on Twitter that went viral on the platform — "Cheen ko Jawaab, Sena degi bullet se, Naagrik dengey wallet se (Answer to China will be given by soldiers with their bullets and citizens with their wallets)".

He advocated that Indians should start boycotting made in China goods, arguing that the Chinese will feel the pinch harder on "their wallet" than on the border "with bullets". Numerous celebrities and influencers including Milind Soman, Arshad Warsi, and others have joined Wangchuk’s movement by deleting Chinese applications or giving of products made in China

READ | LAC faceoff: 76 Indian soldiers suffered injuries; 58 can resume in a week say sources

The violent faceoff at Galwan valley

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side. As per 3 different reports, there were 35-45 Chinese casualties as well.

The physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed. Speaking at the meeting with Chief Ministers on Wednesday, PM Modi issued a strong statement on the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army personnel. Stressing that bravery was a part of Indian tradition, the PM assured the people of the country that the sacrifices of the soldiers would not go in vain. The PM has convened an all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss the present situation at the LAC. In a heartening development, the Indian Army announced that all 4 injured personnel in the faceoff with China are now stable.

READ | VHP announces nationwide campaign for boycotting chinese goods