India-China Major General-level Talks At LAC Completed After Six Hours, No Fresh Buildup

Army sources say that the Major General level meeting that ended some time ago were "Cordial and positive" and both sides agreed for more talks.

As India and China's diplomatic communications continue, the two countries' Major General-level talks on Thursday, have been completed after more than six hours, according to ANI sources. Moreover, Army has reaffirmed that all the personnel who took part in the Galwan valley operations on June 15-16 are accounted for and no personnel are missing in action. The talks had begun at 10:30 AM at the LAC.

Army-level talks end

As per sources, the meeting location was at Patrol point 14, where the clash took place on June 15-16. The meeting was headed by Major General rank officer. Moreover, no fresh build-up and no reinforcements have been brought in by the Chinese side. India has demanded a return to status quo in May, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the area since then.

Army: 'No Indian troops missing in action'

Debunking reports claiming capture of Indian troops in the Indo-China Galwan clashes, the Indian Army, has stated that 'no Indian Troops Missing In Action'. A report in American news agency - New York Times claimed 'A number of Indian troops were captured, two Indian military officials said in interviews'. The article also alleged that 'their fate remains unclear'.

India-China's war of words

Slamming China's incursion into Indian territory at the LAC, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lodged a strong protest of the Indian government with China over the violent standoff at Galwan Valley during his telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday. During the conversation, Jaishankar asserted that the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties which reflected its intent to 'change facts' on the ground in violation of the previous agreements reached. While India has cautioned China over strained bilateral relations, it has confirmed the participation in RIC (Russia-India-China) foreign ministers meeting on June 23.

China, on the other hand, has emphasized that India and China should follow important consensus reached by their leaders. But, it has maintained that Indian Army 'broke the consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control, deliberately provoking and attacking Chinese officers and soldiers', leading to violence. It has further stated that 'India must not underestimate China's firm will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty', as stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying.

What happened at Galwan?

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side has suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia, four others are in critical but stable condition