Kolkata Police Nabs Three BJP Workers For Chanting Hate Slogans

The controversial slogan that rocked the national capital region for the past one month made its way to Kolkata as Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public gathering at Shaheed Minar grounds on the afternoon of March 1. An FIR was registered against unknown BJP workers for their slogans, 'Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko, Goli Maaro...' at New Market Police Station. The process of identifying those persons who raised such slogans was conducted by using the CCTV and media footage of that area.

3 BJP workers arrested

Footage showed a group of men, some of them were dressed in saffron and waving BJP flags, marching towards the Shaheed Minar ground, where the state unit of the party had organised the rally to felicitate Shah on the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Kolkata Police identified and later arrested three BJP workers on Monday morning for chanting the controversial slogan. The FIR was registered under sections 505, 506, 34, 153A of the Indian Penal Code at New Market Police Station.

BJP faces criticism

The controversial slogan had put the ruling BJP in hot waters after Union Minister Anurag Thakur uttered it in a public rally in the run-up to Delhi Assembly elections in 2020, for which the party along with the Minister had to face massive criticism from all corners. A lot of questions were raised on why the Minister was not dismissed by the Modi Government, leave alone being arrested. A similar incident happened around Delhi's Rajeev Chowk Metro Station last week where 7 people were identified and taken into custody by Delhi Police.

