391 Assam Students Return Home From Kota, To Remain Under 14-days Quarantine

As many as 391 students who were stranded in Rajasthan's Kota returned to their home in Assam's Chirang amid the COVID-19 lockdown. According to Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the students will remain under 14-days quarantine to ensure safety. Taking to Twitter, Sarma stated that the students have been shifted to Sarusajai Sports Complex.

Meanwhile, a student said, "Returning to my home state feels great. We were taken care of. The government has done a lot for us. I thank them."

After a long journey from Kota 391 children are back, with smiles & cheers. To ensure they & their families remain safe, we are putting them into 14-day quarantine. Today around 3 am, I & @Pijush_hazarika received them and ensured smooth shifting at Sarusajai Sports Complex.

Students to arrive in J&K

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that over 350 students will also be arriving in Jammu and Kashmir from Kota on Monday. According to reports, the students, who were stranded in Kota due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, left the Rajasthan town on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation buses.

