J&K Adminstration Clarifies MHA's Order Over Re-opening Of Shops; Issues Notification

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday issued a notification clarifying on the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order over the re-opening of shops. According to reports, the notification has been issued giving out a clarification for both the rural and urban areas.

According to the notification for rural areas, "All shops except eateries with sit-in facilities, cinema halls, malls, restaurants, parlours, saloons, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will be permitted with local arrangements on timing and spacing for ensuring physical distancing." However, shops in single-brand and multi-brand malls will not be permitted.

Meanwhile, in urban areas, the notification stated that "All standalone shops/neighbourhood shops/shops in residential complexes, except eateries with sit-in facilities, cinema halls, malls, restaurants, parlours, saloons, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parts, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will be permitted with local arrangements on timing and spacing for physical distancing." However, all the shops in malls, markets, and market complexes except permissible shops selling essential items like groceries, fruits, vegetables, bakeries, will not be permitted.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 494 cases of Coronavirus, out of which 112 have been discharged/cured/migrated, while six people have succumbed to the infection.

MHA announces reopening of shops

Announcing a massive decision, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday night allowed all shops under the Shops and Establishment Act to reopen from April 25 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. This includes shops in residential complexes and market complexes. However, the order states that the shops will function at 50 per cent strength and precautions against COVID-19 — wearing masks and social distancing — is mandatory.

The Home Ministry has clarified that the relaxation in the given order is not applicable in hotspots and containment zones. It has also prohibited the reopening of shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls. The order is an amendment to Centre's April 15 order issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic till May 3.

(With ANI Inputs)