Over 8.48 Lakh Students To Appear For SSLC Exams In Karnataka Tomorrow: Health Min

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams in Karnataka are all set to be conducted from tomorrow, and about 8,48,203 students are expected to sit for them, revealed Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday. The SSLC exams which will be conducted between June 25 and July 4 in the state will be carried out following all protocols of social distancing stated the Minister. The Health Minister had earlier said that all the COVID related guidelines like the use of sanitisers, masks and screening will be followed at exam halls.

"SSLC exams to take place tomorrow. About 8,48,203 students will write the exam. Social distancing needs to be followed and the mask should be used. Minister of Education and I have already held a lot of meetings. Students from containment zones will be carefully handled," said Sriramulu.

"There is a panel of experts to decide about the lockdown. There has been an opinion that the COVID-19 test should be increased. Workers, traders, and others should be categorised in 15 categories and tests must be conducted," he added.

Meanwhile, Suresh Kumar, Minister of Education on Wednesday inspected all the schools and centres where SSLC exams will be held. Earlier the Karanta Education department had announced its decision to postpone the SSLC examinations, in view of the coronavirus pandemic in the state. As per reports, around 43720 rooms in 2879 buildings across the state have been arranged to conduct Karnataka SSLC exam 2020.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has 9,721 COVID-19 cases including 150 fatalities.

(With ANI inputs)

