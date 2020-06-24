Karnataka SSLC Exams 2020: Exams Start June 25; See SSLC Exam Rules & Other Exam Updates

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board's (KSEEB) pending board exams would be conducted starting from June 25, 2020, to July 4, 2020. Around 8.5 lakh students have registered for their Karnataka SSLC exam 2020. The Karnataka SSLC exam 2020 is slated to be held with high-security measures and utmost hygiene. As per reports, around 43720 rooms in 2879 buildings across the state have been arranged to conduct Karnataka SSLC exam 2020. Read to know more details about the rules one needs to follow while appearing for the exam tomorrow.

Rules to follow while appearing for Karnataka SSLC exam

The exam officials have ensured that proper social distancing would be maintained while conducting exams.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar informed that the use of masks and sanitizers will be mandatory in the centres.

Students who come from the containment zones will be carefully handled while they appear for Karnataka SSLC exams.

The officials will make arrangements for checking the temperature of students through thermal scanners before they enter the exam hall.

All students must report at their respective exam centres 3 hours before the start of their exams. The exams are slated to start at 10:30 am, so the candidates need to appear at the centres by 7:30 am.

While the other southern states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu have cancelled their pending board exams, Kerala had successfully conducted the exam from May 26 to May 31st this year.

With Karnataka’s SSLC exam starting tomorrow, it will be the second state to be conducting their board exams.

The details of the candidates’ exam centres have been sent to their registered mobile numbers. The SMS has been sent by the Karnataka board and it will also entail the reporting time of their exams.

The exam centres have increased the number of notice boards which have the details of the candidate's seating arrangements so that students would not need to crowd at one place to check their exam hall details.

The exam centres would also have regular announcements made over their PA system to direct the students on a step-by-step basis.

SSLC exams to take place tomorrow. About 8,48,203 students will write the exam. Social Distancing&mask required. Minister of Education&I have already held lot of meetings. Students from containment zones will be carefully handled: Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu (file pic) pic.twitter.com/g3b8EnrSUT — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2020

About 8 lakh students registered to appear for the Karnataka SSLC exam 2020 this year. On the other hand, Kerala is also attempting to hold the pending exams in June. Although the board had announced that it will hold exams during May end, it could not happen. According to reports, a high-level meeting was planned to postpone the exams amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

