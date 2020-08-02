Amit Sadh Meets Army Chief General Naravane; Calls Experience 'life-changing Moment'

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh recently had the privilege of meeting Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane and the actor took to Twitter to share his experience and to have got the "Privilege & Singular Honour" to meet the Army Chief, calling it a "Life Changing Moment".

Good Evening Everyone!

Yesterday had the Privilege & Singular Honour to meet Our COAS Gen MM Naravane. It was a Life Changing Moment. Words of Encouragement coming from him is a Great Blessing one can only dream of. Thank You So Much Sir. Jai Hind!! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/z3YD5Rz9E6 — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) August 1, 2020

Sadh has played the lead role in 'Avrodh: The Seige Within', a web series based on the real-life events of Indian Army's 2016 Surgical strike on the terror launch pads of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Sadh's meeting with COAS General Naravane seemingly comes in the backdrop of the launch of the web series based on the heroic acts of the Indian Army avenging the Uri attack.

The show, which was released on an OTT platform on July 31, is directed by Raj Acharya, featuring Darshan Kumar, Pavail Gulati, Neeraj Kabi, Madhurima Tuli, Anant Mahadevan, Vikram Gokhale and Arif Zakaria. The series is inspired from the book 'India's Most Fearless'. Sadh recently starred in Breathe: Into The Shadows which was also a critical hit.

Avrodh: The Seige Within is a more detailed account of the Surgical strike on which the film Uri: The Surgical Stike was released which became a massive hit. The Indian Army's 2016 Surgical strike against terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control in PoK had inflicted significant casualties to the terrorists.

The Surgical strike was a befitting response to the cowardly attack on the Army base in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir when four Pakistani terrorists attacked the Indian Army martyring 19 soldiers.

