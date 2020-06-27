Ludhiana: Civic Body Kicks Off Online Pet Registration; Deadline Fixed At December 31

In a bid to reduce the misplacement of pets, the Ludhiana civic body has started the registration of pets, it asked the owners of dogs and cats to get the registration done by December 31. The registration has to be renewed every year.

The owner is required to show the computer-generated receipt at room number 37 of Zone A to get a brass token. People would require to have a photograph of their pets during the time of the registration at the website -- pets.mcludhiana.gov.in.

"First time in Punjab, registration of pets (dogs and cats) is being done online. The fee is Rs 400. We have asked the pet owners to get the registration done by December 31," said BS Sandhu, Ludhiana Mayor.

After the registration, a token will be given for every registered pet and also owners would need to obtain a licence if they wish to organise any activity for dogs in the civic body areas. The owner will get a receipt once the registration formalities are over.

A processed fee for obtaining a license has been fixed at Rs 100 by the Ludhiana civic body.

READ: Germany to introduce plans of testing all pets for COVID-19, says minister

READ: Pets can be taken outside for walks: Maharashtra government tells High Court

Pets On A Private Jet?

An idea initiated by entrepreneur Deepika Singh will help reunite stranded pets in Delhi with owners in Mumbai. A private jet can now be hired for 1.6 lakh per pet passenger to transport pets from Delhi to Mumbai. According to a report in a leading tabloid, Singh said that the cost is 'steep'but if they don't find 6 passengers, the costs will go higher.

How did the idea come by? Deepika who spoke to the Mumbai based tabloid said that at the time when she was arranging jet for relatives, many refused to accommodate pets. So, instead of sending the pets through cargo shipments, she arranged another jet only for dogs, birds & other animals that were left behind amid the lockdown.

Deepika who got in touch with Accretion Aviation for this initiative, also informed that all the COVID-19 precautions are being followed for both animals and handlers. The report also said that the pets will be traveling in cages.

READ: Pets on a Private Jet: Flight from Delhi to Mumbai hired for Rs. 9.06 lakh; Read details

READ: Pune dog lovers rescue pets abandoned due to coronavirus fears