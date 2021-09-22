Made In India: Chennai Startup set To Launch Asia's First Hybrid Electric Flying Car

Flying automobiles are often regarded as one of the pinnacles of technological achievement. There are several businesses working on such flying cars, and an Indian company appears to be ahead of them all in the race to introduce Asia's first electric flying car.

Vinata Aeromobility, a Chennai-based firm, is set to unveil its autonomous hybrid flying automobile very soon. The team also met with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who praised the start-up's concept and expressed excitement about the possibilities that this hybrid car has to offer.

"Delighted to have been introduced to the concept model of the soon-to-become Asia’s First Hybrid flying car by the young team of VINATA AeroMobility," ANI quoted Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, as saying.

Made-In-India Flying Car

The hybrid Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) vehicle, according to the manufacturers, can reach a height of 3,000 feet, accommodate two people, and carry a maximum weight of 1,300 kgs. Despite the fact that it is an electric hybrid, the producers claim a flying time of up to 60 minutes and a range of 100 kilometres at a maximum speed of 120 kilometres per hour, according to reports.

The vehicle is propelled by a co-axial quad-rotor system powered by eight BLDC motors and an equal number of fixed-pitch propellers. Vinata AeroMobility said that if one of the flying hybrid's rotors fails, the other operating motors can safely land the aircraft without any casualties.

Work on for self-driving hybrid flying cars

Vinata Aeromobility, founded by Yogesh Ramanathan, in Chennai is made up of ISRO's top space scientists with Dr AE Muthunayagam serving as their principal advisor. Dawn Zoldi, a former US Air Force colonel with over 28 years of experience, is also on the team as a UAM (Urban Air Mobility) advisor.

Vinata Aeromobility is working on self-driving hybrid flying cars. The company plans to make city travel considerably faster, easier, and less expensive, according to their official website. Their design blends vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), electric and low/no emission fuel hybrid power technology with cutting-edge automotive engineering to create a one-of-a-kind vehicle that the company feels will revolutionise urban air mobility, the third dimension of transportation.

