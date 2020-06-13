Maharashtra Deputy CM Tells Labs To Submit Covid-19 Swab Test Result Within A Day

Amid worsening Coronavirus condition in the state, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has asked the COVID-19 testing laboratories to submit the results of the swab tests to the hospitals within a day. He also directed the officials to strictly implement the restrictions in the COVID-19 containment zones.

Speaking in a review meeting on the coronavirus situation, he said: "We are testing a large number of swabs. However, we need to raise the number of swab test and the results of the same shall be reported to the hospitals on the next day for early diagnoses and treatment of patients," he said.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates

Discussion on economic revival

Amid skyrocketing COVD-19 cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister is eyeing to revive the economy hit after lockdown. On Friday, he said the state government would utilise the experience of retired bureaucrats to put the economy back on track. He stressed the need to prioritise and ensure flexibility of working out a strategy to retain industries already functioning in the state and attracting new investors. He sought suggestions from former bureaucrats on framing policies for the future.

READ | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray dismisses lockdown rumors, urges people not to crowd

No more lockdown

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Friday also clarified that the state government had not re-announced the lockdown and urged the people to follow the government guideline on safety and precautions against COVID-19. The CM's clarification comes after rumours of a lockdown re-announcement made rounds amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state capital of Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office clarified that no such announcement had been made and urged people to not crowd anywhere and follow the government's instructions in order to stay safe.

READ | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray talks to ex-officers, seeks ideas for economy revival

Maharashtra COVID-19 tally

On Friday, Maharashtra reported 3493 new cases, taking the number of total cases to 1,01,141. With 127 more fatalities, the death toll in the state also climbed to 3,717.

Meanwhile, 1372 new cases were reported in Mumbai, taking the total number of positive cases here now stands at 55,357. 90 deaths and 943 have been cured in Mumbai on Friday taking death toll at 2042 & the number of recovered and discharged patients at 25,152.

READ | Containment zone tag to go if no case found for 14 days: Maharashtra Minister Rajesh Tope