Maharashtra: Fire Breaks Out In Residential Building In Thane; Nobody Hurt

On Tuesday morning, a fire broke out in the fifth-floor unit of a 12-storey residential building in Thane, according to Thane Municipal Corporation. The fire broke out at 4:45 am, according to the Thane Municipal Corporation, and roughly 15 to 16 occupants of the Ascona building in Raheja Gardens were evacuated while the fire was put out by the fire department.

"RDMC and Fire Brigade are on site with two fire engines, one Jumbo water tanker and two Quick Response Vehicle (QRV). No casualties or injuries have been reported. Situation under control," according to Thane Municipal Corporation.

Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai

In a similar incident on Friday morning, a major fire was reported from Mumbai's Avighna park building, Madhav Palav Marg, Curry Road. On the 19th floor of the residential building, a fire broke out. The building was filled with thick black smoke. Several ambulances and fire departments were dispatched to the scene. After hours of battling, the firefighters were able to extinguish the large fire within 2 hours. One individual has died as a result of the massive fire. The victim had attempted to flee the huge flames by jumping from the 19th floor. The injured person was rushed to the KEM hospital, but he was declared dead. An eyewitness told Republic TV that there had been distressing cases of people jumping from one of the 60-storey highrise's top floors.

FIR lodged against flat owner, occupants & others

An FIR has been filed against the owner of the flat where the fire broke out, its residents, and the fire safety maintenance contractor a day after the disastrous incident at a high-rise building in Mumbai. The case was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 336 (rash or negligent act risking human life or the personal safety of others), 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), and sections of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, according to a PTI report. The incident has been reported to the Mumbai police station of Kalachowki, and an investigation is underway, according to the police.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/PTI_RepresentativeImage