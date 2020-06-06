Maharashtra: NTCA Get Complaint Of Illegal Tree Cutting In Navegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) received a complaint regarding illegal construction of roads and tree cutting inside the premises of Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR) in Bhandardara and Gondia district. As per reports, Secretary of People for Animals (PFA) and Honorary district animal welfare officer of Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) Sachin Rangari filed the complaint.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Rangari stated that according to the information that they have received, when all the government works were stopped during the lockdown, a total of 400 to 500 trees were cut in the Tiger Reserve.

"One JCB machine and two tractors were brought inside to carry out the work in the restricted areas. This is the violation of laws related to Tiger Conservation and Forest Conservation. These activities in the core zone of Tiger Reserve violate the provisions of Forest Act, 1927, Forest Conservation Act, 1972 (amended in 2006). These illegal activities started from March onwards," he said.

He further added that with the help of the JCB machines, around 55 to 60 trees were cut in compartment no. 97. "The age of those trees would be around 25 to 50 years. The areas in which trees were cut were the core areas of the forest and are the habitat of tigers. The authorities who are responsible for all these illegal activities must be suspended immediately," he added.

Sachin Rangari also said that the authorities have also done Murum excavation. As per reports, the JCB driver and two men who guarded the Tiger Reserve gate have also confirmed the excavation and illegal cutting of trees. According to the driver, the excavation work went on for 15 to 20 days and around 50 to 60 trees were uprooted.

NNTR denies activities

However, the Field Director of NNTR RM Ramanujam has denied any sort of illegal activity inside the Tiger Reserve. He said that around 20 trees have been uprooted on May 31 because of the storm.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Ramanujam said, "We have received a complaint regarding the core area of NNTR being destroyed. After receiving the complaint, the officials were sent for inspection to investigate. They roamed around the forest and found that the trees were uprooted because of the storm caused by cyclone on May 31. That day, there was a heavy downpour also. The person has mainly complained about the illegal cutting of trees in compartment no 97, where around 20-25 trees have fallen due to strong winds."

(With ANI Inputs)