Cyclone Nisarga: Images Of Trees Uprooting, Parked Vehicles Damaged In Mumbai Surface

Mumbai was on the edge as the first cyclone — Nisarga — in 72 years made landfall. The city braced for Cyclone Nisarga as it slammed the coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph after tens of thousands of people in its path were evacuated, trains rescheduled, flights cancelled, fishermen ordered out of the seas and disaster teams put on standby.

Hours after the storm passed, images and videos surfaced on social media where several incidents of trees getting uprooted, parked vehicles getting damaged were reported in areas like Mumbai Central, Cuffe Parade, Byculla, etc. There have been no reports of any casualty. The BMC departments are already out on the road clearing the trees.

Mumbai: Cyclone Nisarga impacts Mumbai, tree falls on vehicle in Labour Camp, Matunga and in Bellasis Road, Mumbai Central pic.twitter.com/fm10oIIWH8 — حنیف پٹیل (@hani2806) June 3, 2020

Cyclone weakening

After storming the Maharashtra coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph on Wednesday afternoon, Cyclone Nisarga has started weakening and its intensity will reduce further by evening, the India Meteorological Department said. The landfall of the cyclone began at 12.30 pm at Alibaug and the process was completed by 2.30 pm, IMD director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said. The storm lay 75 kilometres southeast of Mumbai and 65 kilometres west of Pune.