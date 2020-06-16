'Mask Man' Of Kolkata Finds Innovative Way To Pay Homage To Actor Sushant Singh Rajput

At a time when the entire country is shocked on the sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a man in Kolkata is also mourning the loss and paying tribute in a heart-touching way. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide on Sunday in his Mumbai residence has come as a shock and wake up call for people in society who may silently be dealing with depression. To mark respect and pay homage to Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajarshi Das has been distributing masks with a RIP message and Singh's photograph in commercial areas of central Kolkata.

Rajarshi has been associated with social work and welfare activities since long, has been distributing masks to people to raise awareness of precautionary measures one should take during the COVID-19 pandemic ever since the lockdown was announced. Das, known as the 'mask man', has chosen an innovative and contemporary way to say rest in peace to the 34-year-old Bollywood hero. The mask which is specially designed has a smiling face of Sushant printed on it.

"Sushant is in our hearts and we cannot forget him. He was a fine artist.I really don't know if lockdown played any part with the tragedy or not, but it is extremely heartbreaking to know that he is not with us anymore. This is an apt way to pay homage to my favourite hero of Bollywood.” says Kolkata's mask man, Rajarshi Das.

The price of 'Sushant mask' as they are called, is lower than the cost of production. While the cost of making the mask is Rs.60. Das has kept the price at Rs.30 to Rs.35, which is also another way to show his respect for the late actor.

