Meet Madhvi Pal, First Female Idol-maker From Jharkhand; Carries On Late Husband's Legacy

Madhvi Pal, a resident of Ranchi is reported to be the first female idol maker from Jharkhand. She decided to enter the business after her husband's death.

Rohit Ranjan
Madhvi Pal, a resident of Ranchi is reported to be the first female idol maker from Jharkhand. According to her, she decided to enter her late husband's idol-making business in Ranchi after his death. She said, "I started this in 2012 after my husband died. It was his business. I will continue doing this as long as I am alive." She went on to say that she had a hard time running the business after her husband died because she was the family's lone breadwinner.

She further stated, "When he died, the environment at my house was very depressing because he was the only bread-earner of my family. I have two kids, so after him, the responsibility laid on me and then I decided to carry forward his business because I was left the only provider of my family."

Pal claims that she was constantly concerned about her coworkers' well-being. According to Madhvi, when she decided to take over her husband's firm, the employees were sceptical about her ability to run the business and pay them on time. She continued by saying that in order for them to be happy, she always gave them a bonus in addition to their wage. She claims to exclusively sell these idols in adjacent areas of Jharkhand such as Tipudana and Ramgarh.

Other idol makers

Piu Pal from Kolkata has a similar story to Madhvi, a housewife-turned idol maker who watched her husband create Durga idols from afar for many years, has taken up the paintbrush after his death. Piu Pal's sole motivation is to ensure that their children are able to complete their education.

Another idol maker named Mala Pal from Kolkata's Kumartuli has been creating little artforms out of clay since she was a little child. She desired to help her father with his idol-making business. In 1985, however, a lady going to a workshop and building an idol was frowned upon. As a result, her father preferred her brother over Mala. Her brother went against everyone and let her come to the workshop to produce Durga idols when her father died.

