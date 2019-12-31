'Registration For Unauthorised Colonies' Ownership To Be Finished In Few Weeks': Union Min

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that registration process for giving the ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies of Delhi will be completed in few weeks. He was speaking at an event at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. "Delhi Government wanted time till 2021 for mapping of these colonies, we did it in three weeks. We will complete the registration process in a few weeks and people will get their ownership rights," said Puri.

DDA assures authorised ownership of the houses to all residents

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Sunday said that under Prime Minister Uday Yojna, the residents of unauthorised colonies are being given authorised ownership of their properties. In a tweet, the DDA said, "For years the residents of unauthorised colonies did not have property rights. It was difficult to buy or sell properties in these unauthorised colonies. It was also impossible to take loans from banks. Under PM UDAY Yojna, the residents of the unauthorised colonies are being given property rights over their properties in these colonies."

"Under this scheme, all residents of unauthorised colonies will get authorised ownership of their house or flat," the DDA said in another tweet.

Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday locked horns on Twitter over the issue of unauthorised colonies. Regularisation of unauthorised colonies has emerged as a major poll plank for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. While on one hand, BJP has promised to regularise the unauthorised colonies, the AAP has called it a "blatant lie" of the Centre.

(with ANI inputs)