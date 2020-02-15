Delhi: Minor Fire Breaks Out At The Park Hotel, No Casualties Reported So Far

The basement of The Park hotel in Delhi on Saturday witnessed a minor fire accident. Instead of informing the police or the fire department about the incident, the hotel management authorities kept the accident to themselves. It only came to light after three foreign tourists complained about breathlessness due to smoke. Three Norweigan guests have been admitted to a hospital, and are receiving medical attention.

Over 14 people have been admitted to the Ganga Ram hospital after they complained of breathlessness. Apart from 3 people, most of the people have been given a discharge. The incident at the Park Hotel took place at around 9 am on Saturday, but the fire department was not informed until 12:25 pm, following which five fire tenders arrived at the hotel.

By the time the fire authorities reached the spot, the blaze was brought into control. While investigating the matter, the police and fire officials asked the hotel management about why were the concerned authorities not informed about the fire.

'Short circuit led to a minor fire': Hotel management

According to the Delhi Police, the blaze which erupted from the basement fire engulfed the entire building, which left the people breathless. Without informing the police or the fire department about the incident, the hotel management took the guests who were gasping for breath to Ganga Ram hospital. After that, someone called the police about the incident.

The management further stated that the minor fire had broken out due to a short circuit and they are working on fixing the incident so that it is not repeated in the future.

