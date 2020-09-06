Morning Exercise Crowd At Delhi's India Gate Alarms Netizens: 'Need Covid Lockdown Again'

New Delhi's Indian Gate witnessed a huge crowd as people in thousands went for walking, cycling, jogging and exercise despite the Coronavirus outbreak showing no signs of abating. Currently, India is in 'Unlock 4'. Under the guidelines of Unlock 3 issued on August 5, public parks, gymnasiums and yoga institutes were allowed to open. When the pictures of the morning crowd at India Gate were posted on Twitter, they invited a series of reactions from the netizens.

Delhi: Cyclists, joggers and morning walkers carry out their exercises near India Gate. pic.twitter.com/33p7ZmhwZR — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

READ | Delhi International Airport Gets India's First On-site COVID-19 Testing Lab

Netizens react to the crowd at Delhi's India Gate

Although many Coronavirus related restrictions have been lifted from Delhi and different cities, the country is still battling against the ever surging COVID-19 cases. Currently, India's Coronavirus case tally has reached 40,23,179, out of which 31,07,223 have recovered successfully while 69,561 have succumbed. The total number of active cases in India is 8,46,395. According to the IMCR, 4,88,31,145 number of Coronavirus tests have been performed in India until September 5.

READ | Ricky Ponting Left Awestruck As Delhi Capitals Youngster Prithvi Shaw Lofts A Speedy Ball

After ANI shared pictures of the crowd cycling, jogging, exercising and walking near India Gate, netizens were alarmed to see the massive crowd. "Is this a sample experiment for developing herd immunity?", "And then they blame authorities for increasing number of Covid cases" were some of the reactions from netizens. Have a look at the netizen's reactions.

I sometimes feel like there is no corona, it is there only in news 💁‍♀😂 — महिमा Saraswat (@Mahima__Saraswa) September 6, 2020

Is this a sample experiment for developing herd immunity? — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) September 6, 2020

They are not carrying out their exercise, they are carrying Corona. One more countrywide lockdown is must — Navneet Sinha🇮🇳 (@MODIfiedNavneet) September 6, 2020

READ | ‘COVID Situation Under Control In Delhi, Cases Rising Due To Increased Testing’: Kejriwal

Arwind Kejriwal: 'COVID-19 is under control, don't worry'

Arwind Kejriwal said the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is “totally under control” despite the recent spike in daily cases. Kejriwal asked people not to worry about the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases since Delhi has almost doubled the number of COVID-19 testing in a week. He said, until last week, only 17k-20k COVID-19 tests were conducted, but in a few days the number of tests in a week has doubled to approximately 40K. Until now Delhi has had 1,85,220 positive COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours 2914 new cases and 13 more deaths have been reported. The total number of active Coronavirus cases in Delhi are 1150.

READ | Delhi LG Directs Officers To Start Testing On Demand