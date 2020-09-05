‘COVID Situation Under Control In Delhi, Cases Rising Due To Increased Testing’: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a live press conference on Saturday, said the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is “totally under control” despite the recent spike in daily cases. Kejriwal asked people not to worry about the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases since Delhi has almost doubled the number of COVID-19 testing in a week. He said, until last week, only 17K-20K COVID-19 tests were conducted, but in a few days the number of tests in a week has doubled to approximately 40K.

Situation in Delhi is well under control. Hon'ble CM shri Arvind Kejriwal sharing details. Press conference | LIVE https://t.co/frQmvZRTJF — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 5, 2020

READ | AAP To Enter Uttarakhand 2022 Polls With 3-point Mantra, Kejriwal Hopeful Of Full House

Arwind Kejriwal: 'COVID-19 is under control, don't worry'

Kejriwal said that earlier the tally of the total number of cases used to be around 3000 with 65-100 death's in a single day. However, since the last weak, there has been a significant decline in the number of deaths. He said that the death rate on Friday was 0.4 per cent and on Thursday it was 0.6 per cent. He also informed that after August 15, the fatality rate in Delhi has been decreased to 1 per cent (1 out of 100 COVID-19 patients die).

As per data between August 15 & today, fatality rate among COVID-19 patients is 1% in Delhi against 1.7% of national fatality rate. Our recovery rate is 87% against 77% on national level. COVID-cases are rising in Delhi because we've increasing testing: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/Q1DsmJysSU — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

READ | Consider More Legally Viable Options For Providing GST Dues To States: Kejriwal To PM Modi

Kejriwal said that the state government has taken many steps to control the number of deaths by improving COVID-19 hospital facilities. He said, "A team of doctors was sent to every hospital in the city including government and private for the audit. This decision was taken to find out where the hospitals are lacking in their facilities." Later in the conference, he acknowledged the efforts and cooperation of the team of doctors, hospitals and officials in bringing down the death rate in the city significantly. The recovery rate in Delhi is now 87%.

READ | 'People Of Delhi Defeating COVID': CM Kejriwal Hails 'Delhi Model', Says '90% Recovered'

Here's why case tally is increasing

Addressing the concern of sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal said that coronavirus cases in Delhi have increased due to the increased number of testing in the national capital to detect the patients. He believes that increasing the number of COVID-19 testing is a huge attack on the virus and will help in defeating the pandemic. AAP leader also mentioned that multiple COVID-19 testing camps have been organised in local markets, bus stands, weekly markets, etc so that more and more people can be tested and given the right treatment.

READ | 'Aim To See Delhi Among Top 5 Global Destinations For Startups', Says Arvind Kejriwal