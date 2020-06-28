Mumbai: Barber Shops And Salons Reopen In City; Only Select Services Allowed

The Barbershops and salons have finally reopened in Mumbai on Sunday, following the state government guidelines. The elated barbers and salon owners expressed their gratitude to the state government for permitting to reopen their business. The salons are following all the safety measures while providing services to their clients, a salon owner informed.

"I thank govt for allowing us to reopen. We sanitise every equipment before their use. Salon is also sanitised every 2 hours", a salon owner said.

Only select services permitted

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reportedly gave his nod to the reopening of barbershops and salons with some standard operating procedures (SOPs) on hygiene and cleanliness under phase 4 of the 'Mission Begin Again'. According to the government notification, people having prior appointments only can avail services in any barbershop, beauty parlour or salon. Also, only select services, such as haircut, threading, dyeing hair etc are permitted.

No permission has been granted to offer skin-related services for the time being and this should be clearly displayed in all the salons and barbershops. SOPs on hygiene and cleanliness must be strictly followed and employees must wear protective gear, including aprons, gloves, and masks, the notification informed.

COVID-19 in Mumbai

Mumbai continues to be worst affected city in Maharashtra with 27,134 active coronavirus cases. However, there is a surge in recoveries, in the city on Saturday, it reported 1,460 new cases and 2,587 new recoveries. The city also saw 41 new deaths taking its death toll to 4,282.

