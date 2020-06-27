Mumbai Sees Another COVID Recovery Surge With 2587 Cured In 24 Hrs; Central Team Reviews

In yet another surge in recoveries, Mumbai on Saturday, reported 1460 new cases but 2587 new recoveries. The city also saw 41 new deaths taking its death toll to 4282. Mumbai which is the second-worst hit city has 73,747 cases - while the state's tally has soared to 1,59,133.

NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar slams Cong politicization of Galwan; sends out 1962 reminder

Mumbai: 2587 new recoveries

Maharashtra: Another biggest one-day jump with 5,318 new COVID-19 cases and 167 deaths

Central team reviews COVID-19 preparedness

The Central team headed by Union Joint Health Secretary Lav Agarwal held a review meeting with CM Uddhav Thackeray and other state officials about the city's preparedness. BMC is currently preparing to undertake large-scale sero surveillance in three wards M-west, F-North and R-North, testing 10,000 random samples in non-slum areas. Delhi has already started a similar survey with 20,000 samples.

Navi Mumbai lockdown

With the rise in Coronavirus cases outside Mumbai, the local authorities in Navi Mumbai have decided to impose a complete lockdown in the 10 containment zones. The containment zones are spread across Belapur, Karave, Turbhe, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli and Airoli. There are total of 5853 COVID-19 cases in Navi Mumbai, of which 2365 are active cases, 3294 have recovered. 194 deaths have been reported.

Mumbai sees 1297 new COVID-19 cases; BMC to conduct serosurvey of 10,000 samples

BMC’s Mission Universal testing

Boosted by its Dharavi success, BMC has announced that it will procure 1 lakh antigen testing kits. Moreover, BMC has also urged private hospitals and offices to procure antigen test kits to test employees as the city reopens. The civic body has also allowed home tests with e-prescriptions and has changed its discharge policy aiming to free up its beds. As per the new discharge policy, instead of discharge mild/asymptomatic patients displaying no fever without tests, BMC will now test these cases on the fourth day and discharge if they test negative.

Navi Mumbai's containment zones to go under lockdown for a week amid rising COVID cases

Mumbai's COVID crisis

The BMC has increased its containment zones to 730, while over 5609 buildings and chawls have been sealed and being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. Recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 20 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with doubling rate at 115 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 42 days is higher than the national average of 17.4 days.