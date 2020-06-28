Maharashtra Govt Allows Nine Palanquins To Pandharpur Pilgrimage, Ups Safety Measures

To ensure that the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur on the occasion of ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’ is held safely, the Maharashtra government has allowed only the nine palanquins to arrive for the pilgrimage this year.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Health Minister Rajesh Tope held a joint meeting with collector Milind Shambharkar, the civic commissioner and police administration officials to review the arrangements for the pilgrimage.

"In light of the pandemic we will have to ensure safety while organising this traditional pilgrimage," the Home Minister said. "Only the nine palanquins which arrives every year will be allowed to come for the pilgrimage. We are still working on the logistics on whether these will be brought by road like or by chopper," he told the media.

He also mentioned that some collectors were issuing passes for the pilgrimage without informing the Home Minister or the local collector. He warned that such passes will not be accepted and requested people to co-operate to ensure that the pilgrimage is held in a safe and peaceful manner. Anil Deshmukh further said that Lord Vishnu – who is worshipped during this occasion – would be pleased with the devotees if they follow safety norms.

Govt gives ex-gratia to kin of deceased police personnel

The Home Minister also highlighted how police personnel were risking their lives in the line of duty during this time of Coronavirus pandemic.

"The state wants to ensure families of deceased personnel do not suffer. We have decided to let them continue in their officially allotted residences till the retirement date of the deceased. The state government is also paying each family Rs 65 lakh as ex-gratia," he said.

Anil Deshmukh pointed out that police personnel above 55 years of age are assigned duties in a way that their risk of exposure to the infection is minimised.

Devotees dedicate Ashadhi Ekadashi for the worship of Lord Vishnu across many states in India. Some also observe fast to seek prosperity in life and attain moksha.

(With agency inputs)