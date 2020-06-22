Mumbai Police Urge People To 'always Be Pre'pav'ed' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Mumbai police department is one of the most active police forces on social media when it comes to educating people about the coronavirus outbreak in India. Mumbai police department has been issuing advisories, uploading memes, sharing videos on Twitter for the last three months to aware people of the severity of the pandemic that has raged havoc across the world. Mumbai police recently shared a short clip on Twitter suggesting that face mask is as important for people as a piece of bread for bhaaji, kheema, bhurji, or vadaa.

Mumbai police shared the clip where the department equated face masks with pav, a piece of bread often used as a side with veggies, meat, or egg. "Always be pre'pav'ed! #NoMaskaOnlyMask," Mumbai police captioned the post. The short clip has garnered more than 16,000 views since it was shared online a few hours ago. Netizens, as always are loving Mumbai police's latest initiative to aware people of the outbreak with some humour sprinkled upon it. One user commented, "Making us aware while making us smile, I will always be pre'pav'ed." Some users also poked fun at the department saying Mumbai police plus baton is equal to perfect combination.

Very nice messege 👌 — Parag Dharod (@DharodParag) June 22, 2020

Great initiative — Gopal B (@GAbabur) June 22, 2020

Mumbai police should have their own meme page!!😅😅 — Rohit Agrahari (@Rohit_Agrahari8) June 22, 2020

What an idea really awesome video — maadhyam (@maadhyammedium) June 22, 2020

You + latthi perfect combination 💯💯❤ — Aniket (@Aniketj4747) June 22, 2020

Mumbai police's message for siblings

Mumbai Police had dedicated one of its earlier tweets to siblings where it called for them to be 'responsible' and enhance their bond amid the crisis. According to them, there should be a 'bridge of trust' among the brothers and sisters so that they can understand each other better amid the pandemic. While the times remain gloomy with increasing cases and most people being confined to their homes as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak, Mumbai Police has urged siblings to share both positive and negative experiences in their life.

