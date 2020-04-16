Mumbai Reports 107 New COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours As Maharashtra Nears 3000 Cases

Seeing a slight dip in the number of cases in India's financial capital, Mumbai's civic body- BMC on Thursday, reported that 107 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were added in the past 24 hours. The city also witnessed 3 deaths taking the city's fatalities to 116. The city tops the state with 2043 cases - amounting to Maharashtra's tally of 2919 cases and 187 deaths.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India receives 5 lakh anti-body test kits; tally reaches 12759

Mumbai: 107 new cases

Mumbai under containment

BMC has set up 438 containment zones throughout Mumbai since the rise in the number of cases. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny. As Dharavi's case tally touches 89 with nine deaths, BMC has started screening all 7.5 lakh residents of Asia's biggest slum.

MHA asks states to act on lockdown violations, warns 'Else COVID fight will be lost'

Bandra mass lockdown violation

On Tuesday, around 2,000 migrant workers gathered at Bandra station, under the illusion of boarding 'Jansdharan Express' trains to UP, Bengal, and Bihar. Mumbai police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowds and have arrested activist Vinay Dubet and a Marathi news channel reporter for spreading fake news leading to the mass lockdown violation. The Maharashtra government is rolling out an economic package for migrant labourers while the BMC is setting up community kitchens to feed more homeless migrant labourers in Bandra.

ICMR confirms '5 lakh anti-body test kits recieved', explains India's COVID testing ratio

Maharashtra lockdown extended till April 30

Prior to PM Modi's announcement extending the lockdown till May 3, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, announced that lockdown will be extended in Maharashtra at least till April 30. Moreover, he added that while it is possible for the government to lift the lockdown in certain places, lockdown in major areas like Mumbai will continue and on a stricter level. He warned people to maintain social distancing to avoid another extension of the lockdown.

On March 14, the Thackeray government invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus. The government also shut all educational institutions and postponed all exams, except the 10 & 12th board exams. With the railways shutting down its services on March 22 marking 'Janta Curfew', the Maharashtra government extended a state-wide curfew, stopping all transport services across districts.

PM Modi reviews COVID-19 impact on economy in meeting with FM; 2nd stimulus discussed