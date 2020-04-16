MHA Asks States To Act On Lockdown Violations, Warns 'Else COVID Fight Will Be Lost'

After the lastest blatant lockdown violation seen in Mumbai, Surat, Indore, sources report that Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, has asked Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to speak to all states' chief secretaries and DGPs where lockdown have been violated. States like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan have been highlighted by the Home Minister where most lockdown violations have taken place. Currently, India's Coronavirus tally is at 12380 cases and 414 deaths.

Home Minister: 'Defying lockdown criminal'

Sources report that Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has warned the Home Minister that the fight against COVID-19 could be lost if these incidents are allowed to happen. The Home Mister has also stated that no religious congregation will be allowed in an attempt to defy lockdown. The home secretary has allegedly been told to report to the Home Minister by late evening on Thursday after instructing states that 'defying lockdown will be taken as a criminal offence'

Lockdown violations

After PM Modi had announced the first phase of lockdown, on March 28, thousands of migrant workers were seen thronging the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Delhi's Anand Vihar Interstate Bus Terminal in the hope of reaching their homes, defying lockdown and creating a health hazard. The Home Ministry immediately announced shelter, food and mandatory quarantine of all migrant labourers. Moreover, all state borders were sealed.

Similarly, after PM Modi announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3, on Tuesday, around 2,000 migrant workers gathered at Bandra station, under the illusion of boarding 'Jansdharan Express' trains to UP, Bengal and Bihar. Mumbai police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowds and have arrested activist Vinay Dubet and a Marathi news channel reporter for spreading fake news leading to the mass lockdown violation. The Maharashtra government is rolling out an economic package for migrant labourers while the BMC is setting up community kitchens to feed more homeless migrant labourers in Bandra.

Coronavirus in India

As of date, 10477 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 1488 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 2916. 414 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation possibility in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.

