Mumbai Dabbawalas Seek Cash Assistance From Maharashtra Govt As Lockdown Dries Up Income

The ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown has battered the business of Mumbai's famous tiffin delivery service 'dabbawalas' who depend on lakhs of their daily customers for their incomes. Based on the severity of the crisis, the Mumbai Dabbawala Association has urged the Maharashtra government to provide financial support of Rs 5,000 each to every dabbawala.

Nitin Sawant, the association's Secretary, said, "We are facing a financial crisis like situation due to this lockdown. We do not have any other source of income now, most of the dabbawalas have returned to their native places. Their condition worsened after cyclone Nisarga which has ruined their houses and fields."

He further said that the government is reportedly considering transferring Rs 2,000 in every dabbawala's bank account but that is insufficient to survive in the metropolis and the amount should be at least Rs 5,000. On Tuesday, Maharashtra cabinet held a meeting and discussed how the government can provide financial help to dabbawalas.

According to Sawant, around 5,000 Dabbawalas work in Mumbai and provide services to 2 lakh customers across the city. The over two-month-long lockdown has shut businesses and forced offices to order employees to work from home.

'Mission Begin Again'

The Maharashtra Government has extended COVID-19 lockdown till June 30 and has also issued directives to ease restrictions under the exercise termed as 'Mission Begin Again.' The movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am except for essential activities. Local authorities shall issue orders in the entire area of their jurisdiction under appropriate provisions of the law such as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC, and ensure strict compliance.

Mumbai COVID outbreak

Mumbai hosts a lot of containment zones where, as per the Centre's guidelines, restrictions on non-essential socio-economic activities should not be eased like elsewhere in order to arrest the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel Coronavirus. On Wednesday, 1,567 people were diagnosed with the disease here, taking the aggregate to 52,667.

(Inputs from ANI)

