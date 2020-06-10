Maharashtra Records Highest Single Day Spike With 3,254 Covid-19 Cases; Tally Tops 94,000

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra touched 94,041 on Wednesday after authorities reported a record 3,254 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll rose to 3,438 after 149 new fatalities were reported while 1,879 patients were discharged in the same period, taking total to 44,517. Hence as of June 10, there are 46,074 active cases in the state.

In state capital Mumbai, 1,567 people were diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel Coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the aggregate to 52,667. Meanwhile, the tally in neighbouring Thane touched 14,720, 1,738 in Palghar, 10,406 in Pune and 831 in Nagpur.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 47.34% while the case fatality rate is 3.65%. Currently, 5,69,145 people are in home quarantine. There are 75,727 beds available in quarantine institutions and 27,228 people are in institutional quarantine currently.

Furthermore, out of 5,93,784 laboratory samples, 94,041 have been tested positive (15.83%) for COVID-19 until June 10.

Breakup of fatalities

Out of the 149 new deaths reported, the health department said 94 were men and 55 women. 87 of them aged over 60 years, 49 were from the age group 40 to 59 years and 13 were aged less than 40 years. 104 out of 149 patients (70%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc. 66 deaths occurred in the last two days and the rest are from the period 18 April to 6 June.

(Source: Maharashtra health department)

Cluster Containment Plan

As per the guidance from the Centre, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 3897 active containment zones in the state currently. Total 18,384 surveillance squads worked today across the state and surveillance of 67.65 lakh population was done.

Details of district-wise active case:

(Source: Maharashtra health department)

