Special Trains From Mumbai From June 1 Onwards: Here Is The List Of Trains And Schedules

The Government of India along with the Ministry of Railways have started the Shramik trains and special Trains that will help everyone reach safely to their homes. While the Shramik trains are for the migrants, the special trains are for anyone who books and reserves their seats in the trains. The Ministry of Railways has announced 200 Trains that will be running across the country from June 1 onwards.

Ministry of Railways issues list of 200 trains

A Special Trains List has been issued by the Ministry of Railways. These include various trains that run daily, some weekly, biweekly and so on. There are many trains running to and fro from Mumbai from June 1. While some trains will start from Mumbai and return from the destination, others will come to Mumbai from various cities of India and return to the destination. In Mumbai, Mumbai Central, Mumbai CSMT, Bandra Terminus, and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus are the stations from which these trains will run.

List of Special Trains From Mumbai:

Train No. From To Train Name Frequency Earliest Date of Ticket Availability Onward Return 01019/20 Mumbai CSMT Bhubhaneshwar Konark Express Daily June 10 June 10 01061/62 Lokmanya Tilak (T) Darbhanga Darbhanga Express Daily July 7 June 10 01071/72 Lokmanya Tilak (T) Varanasi Kamayani Express Daily July 4 June 10 01093/94 Mumbai CSMT Varanasi Mahanagri Express Daily July 6 June 10 01139/40 Mumbai CSMT Gadag Mumbai CSMT-Gadag Express Daily June 10 June 10 01301/02 Mumbai CSMT KSR Bengaluru Udyan Express Daily June 10 June 10 02479/80 Bandra (T) Jodhpur Suryanagari Express Daily June 10 June 11 02701/02 Mumbai CSMT Hyderabad Hussain Sagar Express Daily June 11 June 10 02933/34 Mumbai Central Ahmedabad Karnavati Express Daily June 10 June 10 06345/46 Mumbai (LTT) Thiruvananthapuram Central Netrvati Express Daily June 10 June 10 02955/56 Mumbai Central Jaipur Mumbai Central-Jaipur Express Daily June 10 June 10 02141/42 Lokmanyatilak (T) Patliputra Lokmanyatilak (T)-Patliputra Express Daily June 29 June 10 09041/42 Bandra (T) Ghazipur Bandra (T)-Ghazipur Express Biweekly July 3 June 10 05645/46 Lokmanyatilak (T) Guwahati Lokmanyatilak (T)-Guwahati Express Biweekly July 15 June 28 09037/38 Bandra (T) Gorakhpur Avadh Express 4 days July 30 June 12 09039/40 Bandra (T) Muzaffarpur Avadh Express Triweekly July 2 June 11 02951/52 Mumbai Central New Delhi Mumbai Central-New Delhi Express Daily June 10 June 10 01016/15 Gorakhpur Lokmanyatilak (T) Kushinagar Express Daily June 10 July 1 02533/34 Lucknow Jn Mumbai CSMT Pushpak Express Daily June 10 June 26 02541/42 Gorakhpur Lokmanyatilak (T) Gorakhpur-Lokmanyatilak (T) Express Daily June 10 June 29 02810/09 Howrah Mumbai CST Howrah-Mumbai Mail Daily June 10 July 1 03201/02 Patna Lokmanyatilak (T) Patna-Lokmanyatilak (T) Express Daily June 10 June 29 02926/25 Amritsar Bandra (T) Paschim Express Daily June 13 June 10 02904/03 Amritsar Mumbai Central Golden Temple Mail Daily June 10 June 10

This is the list of special trains from Mumbai. Some of these trains will be returning from Mumbai after bringing passengers to the cities. One can go to the IRCTC website and book the train by adding the name or train number.

Guidelines about Charting and Boarding of the Trains:

Unreserved tickets will be issued on board to any passengers during the journey:

Waitlisted passengers are not allowed while people with fully confirmed tickets, RAC passengers and passengers with half confirmed and half wait-listed passengers will be allowed.

All passengers will be compulsorily screened and people with no symptoms of COVID-19 will be allowed to enter.

Everyone must wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Passengers must reach 90 minutes in advance for the thermal screening.

The Ministry of Railways has recently stated that all the state governments will have to indicate their requirements of Shramik Special Trains from Mumbai as well as from all other regions. They have also claimed that the desired number of Shramik Special trains will be immediately provided within 24 hours of the request. This will ensure that there is no excess transportation than required and all the facilities are done properly.

