Mumbai Local Trains Now Open To 10% Staff Of Private Banks; Latest Update Here

The Indian Railways announced on Saturday that select 10% employees of co-operative and private banks will be allowed to travel on Mumbai local trains. Travelling by suburban trains are currently restricted for the general public in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Employees of nationalised banks are already allowed to travel by trains.

On the Maharashtra government's request, 10% of the staff of co-operative and private banks have been permitted to travel by local trains, a joint release issued by the Central and Western Railways stated.

The railways have been operating special train services for people working in essential and emergency services since mid-June. The selected 10% of staff permitted to travel need to obtain QR ID codes from the state government. Until then, employees need to carry valid identity cards to buy tickets and travel.

Recently, the railway authorities allowed aircraft maintenance and repair staff to travel on local trains. The railways also said that additional booking counters will be opened at important stations, and appealed to passengers to follow social distancing.

READ | Indian Railways To Run 20 Pairs Of Clone Trains From Sept 21; Check The Full List Here

Up to 500 trains to run in Mumbai

On Friday, the Railways announced that the special suburban services in Mumbai will be increased from 350 to 500 with effect from September 21. As per a Western Railway spokesperson, this decision was taken to maintain social distancing and avoid overcrowding. Thus, 30 additional services during morning peak hours and 29 more services during evening peak hours will be operated for the convenience of commuters.

All commuters have been urged to follow social distancing norms and wear masks while travelling in the trains. Western Railway has also clarified that only essential categories staff as notified by the Maharashtra government will be allowed to travel. Since the commencement of the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown on March 25, Mumbai Suburban Railway has been restricted for general passengers.

READ | Collected Over Rs 430 Crore As Fare From State Govts For Shramik Special Trains: Railway Ministry

New COVID-19 recoveries in Mumbai

Seeing a surge in Coronavirus (COVID-19) recoveries, Mumbai on Saturday saw 5105 new recoveries taking its cured tally to 1,42,769. The city saw 2211 new cases and 50 new death in the past 24 hours. Mumbai- which follows Pune as the second-worst hit COVID district, has 1,80,542 cases of which 30,512 active cases, and 8422 fatalities.

Mumbai's recovery rate has raised to 78.4% now while its growth rise has soared again to 1.24%. BMC reported that 9,90,940 samples have been tested till date with an 18.23% positivity rate. Mumbai has seen a drastic drop in doubling rate with the city's figure dropping from 93 to 56 in three weeks.

READ | What Is Section 144 & Why Has It Been Imposed In Mumbai? Find Out

READ | 97 People Died While Travelling On Shramik Special Trains: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal