What Is Section 144 & Why Has It Been Imposed In Mumbai? Find Out

Mumbai’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok recently announced that Section 144 is set to be applied in the city. The section will prohibit any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places. Any kind of gathering throughout the city, including in religious places, will now be subjected to certain conditions, Under section 144 in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in Mumbai. The unexpected imposition of Section 144 plunged the citizens in a state of panic. Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray’s recently posted a tweet urging people to remain calm. Read on to find understand, “What is Section 144?”

Section 144 Meaning: Explained

What is section 144?

According to a report on Indian Kanoon, 144 is a section under The Indian Penal Code that prohibits the gathering of five or more persons, holding of public meetings, and carrying of firearms. It is important to note that section 144 can be invoked for up to two months. The prohibitory order lends a city or district’s magistracy, the power to issue absolute orders in urgent cases of nuisance or when there is a chance of imminent danger. The maximum punishment for engaging in rioting during Section 144 is rigorous imprisonment for three years and/or a fine.

Section 144 Mumbai: Explained

The announcement of Section 144 in Mumbai was followed by widespread panic. However, the Mumbai police informed that the prohibitory order was merely an extension of their previous order which was issued on August 31. The department further explained that no new/fresh restrictions will be imposed under Section 144. This means that as per the guidelines, Mumbaikars will be able to go to work (maximum workforce allowed is 30 per cent).

Section 144 Mumbai: Why has Section 144 been imposed?

According to the legal document of the order, “All movement of one or more persons in the areas designated as containment zones by the Municipal Authorities is prohibited, barring the essential activities of like supply of goods and medical emergencies.” The police department's move came when the city has already reported 1,78,275 cases of coronavirus according to a report by the BMC. In a tweet uploaded on BMC's official twitter account on September 17, the recovery rate in the city has been an impressive 77 per cent. Up to Total 1,36,739 patients have been cured. There have been a total 8320 deaths in Mumbai so far.

