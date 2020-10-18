Mumbai Monorail Resumes Services After 7 Months, Internal SOP Developed To Tackle COVID

After being off tracks for nearly 7 months, Mumbai's Monorail between Chembur and Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk resumed operations on Sunday with limited services. The Monorail got back on tracks a day ahead of the resumption of Metro services in the city, which are set to commence services from Monday. The decision was taken by the state government to resume services of Metro and the Monorail while Local Trains still remain restricted for the general populations.

Unlike the local trains running on the Central and Western lines, Metro and Monorail will remain open to all commuters. The Monorail is expected to run 100 trips initially and the introduction of additional services will be based on the response. Before the COVID-induced lockdown, the Monorail ran 115 services daily.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Commissioner R A Rajeev inspected the Monorail route and its services on Saturday ahead of the resumption. Authorities have introduced tickets through QR codes to minimize contact in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus. Senior officials also informed ANI that an internal SOP has been developed and no one will be allowed to enter without masks. Monorail services will continue from 7:03 - 11:40 am and 4:03 - 9:24 pm.

Mumbai Metro Line-1 to resume operations

The Mumbai Metro on Wednesday announced that it will re-start passenger operations from Monday, October 19 at 8.30 am. This development comes after the Maharashtra government gave a green signal to Metro rail services with effect from October 15. Safety inspections and trial runs have already been initiated.

While the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed the resumption of Metro Rail services in a graded manner from September 7 as a part of the Unlock 4 guidelines, Maharashtra had retained the restrictions. This was done in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

