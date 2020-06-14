Artificial Intelligence-based 'FebriEye' Scanning Set Up At CSMT, LTT Stations In Mumbai

In view of the COVID-19 crisis, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based screening has been set up Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai. According to an official release, the body-screening facility 'FebriEye' has been set up in order to scan all the passengers for COVID-19 symptoms and to ensure contactless entry.

As per an official release by the Central Railway, 'FebriEye' uses heat sensors that can record heat generated by the body of a person or an object to create a 2D image with different temperature levels. Reportedly, when a passenger will pass by the camera, anyone with a temperature above the set range will be shown in a different colour pattern on the computer screen than the rest. Further, the cameras can also cover large areas so that it can detect the temperature of multiple people entering at once.

Read: Dashboard giving info about crematorium status in Mumbai to be ready by June-end: BMC

COVID-19 in Mumbai

On Saturday, a day after Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crossed the one lakh mark, its capital-- Mumbai which is the worst-affected city, reported 1383 new cases and 69 new deaths. The city also saw 795 new recoveries taking its tally to 25,947. Mumbai now has 56,740 cases and 2,111 fatalities. Meanwhile, the Birhanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has increased its containment zones to 810, while over 4,627 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While Dharavi has been the most affected COVID-19 area, according to recent BMC reports, Borivali is the current most affected place with the doubling rate at 12 days. Currently, Mumbai's doubling rate stands at 25 days which is higher than the national average of 17.4 days.

Meanwhile, three Mumbai three hospitals-- Kasturba hospital, Nair hospital, and KEM hospital have been selected by ICMR for plasma trials. The hospitals are using the technique called 'Chemiluminescent Immunoassay' (CLIA) to check anti-bodies' levels.

Read: 500 new oxygen beds & ventilators to be made available for every ward, says Mumbai Mayor

'Mission Begin Again'

Following the Centre's lockdown extension in containment zones, Maharashtra has issued lockdown guidelines for the new lockdown-- 'Mission Begin Again' valid till June 30 in three different phases. In addition to the Centre's guidelines for reopening in phases, Maharashtra has imposed phase-wise reopening of activities in areas of MCGM (Mumbai), Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur. In the rest of the state, all activities are allowed except for the ones mentioned in the prohibited list.

Read: Mumbai's doubling rate slows to 25 days with 1383 new COVID cases; city tally at 56,740

Read: BMC updates Mumbai's 'Unlock 1'; shops can be open full hours with 'left-right lane' rule