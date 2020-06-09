BMC Updates Mumbai's 'Unlock 1'; Shops Can Be Open Full Hours With 'left-right Lane' Rule

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday made amendments to the circular of revised guidelines of the lockdown extension. As per the amendments, all markets, market areas, and shops are allowed to be functional for the full working hours from Monday to Saturday, except market complexes and malls. However, all the shops and markets on one side of the road will open on one day, while the other side will open the next day, stated the circular.

Along with it, while private offices are allowed to operate up to 10 percent of the working strength in the office, the printing and distribution of newspapers is also allowed.

Mumbai: BMC makes amendment to lockdown guidelines, all markets & shops to be functional

Here is the latest circular by the BMC:

Read: Mumbai sees 1314 new cases as tally rises to 49,863; decentralised bed allotment launched

COVID-19 in Mumbai

On Monday, Mumbai reported 1,314 new cases and 64 deaths. The city also saw 842 recoveries, taking the tally to 22,038. While Mumbai has not allowed malls, religious places to reopen, the city's tally stood at 49,863 cases and 1700 deaths. Meanwhile, in a positive development, as per the BMC, Asia's largest slum-- Dharavi has seen a reduction in the growth of active COVID-19 cases and deaths. Since the first case was reported in Dharavi on April 1, it emerged as a major COVID-19 hotspot in Mumbai. There are 1,912 novel coronavirus cases in Dharavi out of which 939 persons have recovered until now. Along with it, not a single COVID-19 death has been recorded in the slum since May 30. Only 13 cases were reported on June 7 as compared to 34 cases on June 1.

Read: Maharashtra records 2553 fresh cases & 109 deaths; 46.28% COVID-19 patients recover

'Mission Begin Again'

Following the Centre's lockdown extension in containment zones, Maharashtra has issued lockdown guidelines for the new lockdown-- 'Mission Begin Again' valid till June 30 in three different phases. In addition to the Centre's guidelines for reopening in phases, Maharashtra has imposed phase-wise reopening of activities in areas of MCGM (Mumbai), Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur. In the rest of the state, all activities are allowed except for the ones mentioned in the prohibited list.

Read: 'Maharashtra to procure 10,000 vials of Remdesivir for treating COVID-19 patients': Tope

Read: India approves emergency use of remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients: Health Ministry