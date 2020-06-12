Dashboard Giving Info About Crematorium Status In Mumbai To Be Ready By June-end: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday, June 12, announced that a dashboard giving information about the status of the crematoriums in Mumbai shall be ready by month-end. This assumes significance as there have been complaints about people being forced to wait for more than 8 hours to perform the last rites at the crematoriums amid the novel coronavirus crisis. In a statement, the BMC stated that there was a proposal to link the dashboard to the '1916' helpline number.

It mentioned that there are 46 traditional crematoriums where there are 219 pyres and 18 pyres at electric crematoriums. In total, Mumbai has 237 pyres having a capacity of conducting the final rites of 1,458 dead bodies in 24 hours' time.

The creation of the dashboard is the initiative of the Public Health Department which is closely working with the IT Department. Thus, from now onwards, the data pertaining to the dead bodies brought to the crematorium for final rites will be computerized.

27,854 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai

With 1540 novel coronavirus cases detected in Mumbai on Thursday, the city's COVID-19 tally soared to 53,985. In the day, 516 COVID-19 patients were discharged taking the number of recovered to 24,209. 97 more casualties were reported, propelling Mumbai's death toll to 1,952. 65 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities. At present, there are 27,854 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital. 4633 out of the overall 2,42,923 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday. Thus, Mumbai witnessed a high positivity rate of 33.23% on June 11.

There has been a 3% growth in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city from June 3 to 10. On the other hand, novel coronavirus cases in the PN and RN wards grew at a rate of over 5%. Barring for B, C, and RC wards, all other wards in Mumbai currently have more than 500 active COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation released ward wise control room numbers for information on COVID-19 and bed availability.

