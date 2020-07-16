Mumbai Rains: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall During Next 6 Hours, Shares Radar View

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue in several parts of Mumbai over the next six hours, the Indian Meteorological Department said at around 6:30 am on Thursday. Sharing radar view of areas that are reeling under heavy downpour over a couple of days, the IMD tweeted that extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected to be realized over Mumbai during the next six hours.

Areas that have witnessed more than 10 cm of rainfall include Bandra, Bandra Kurla Complex (East), Santacruz, Colaba, Mahalaxmi, Ram Mandir and Worli stations. As of now, 'very heavy rainfall' has occurred at some isolated places in Mumbai, the IMD added.

The Skymet had predicted on and off rain and thundershowers after July 16 over Mumbai with few occasional intense spells. The intensity of rain is expected to decrease on July 17, however, the Mumbai weather will not go completely dry, Skymet informed.

Mumbai surpasses monthly rain average

Mumbai has surpassed its monthly rain average of 840.7 mm in the first half of July, with a total of 849 mm rain recorded in the month of July as of now. On Wednesday, Santacruz received 97 mm of rain. Heavy to very showers were reported over many other parts of Mumbai as well leading to waterlogging and traffic jams, Skymet said in its post on social media.

BMC asks citizens to take precautions

Referring to IMD's weather update the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also warned the citizens of the incessant rains in the city. It said citizens need to follow all necessary precautions like staying away from the shore and not venture into waterlogged areas.

The Mumbai Police also asked the locals not to venture out as the IMD had issued an orange alert forecasting heavy to very heavy rains in Mumbai for Wednesday and Thursday. "Mumbaikars are requested to not venture out unless absolutely necessary, stay away from the shore and waterlogged areas & take all precautions.", the Mumbai police said.

