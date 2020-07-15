Mumbai: Shop Owner Gives Shelter To Street Dog During Rain, Netizens Laud His Kindness

A video, that is now winning hearts all over, shows a man helping a dog amid heavy rainfall. The short video clip, shared by ‘Street dogs of Bombay’ on Instagram features a stray dog getting drenched in rain when a human interview to save it from the heavy downpour. The incident, which shows how the smallest act of kindness is worth more than the greatest intentions.

The brief video posted under #KindnessMatters shows a golden brown coloured street dog sitting on a mat outside a shop as it continues to pour heavily. Further, on seeing the dog’s drenched condition, the shop’s owner opens the door and asks it to come inside. Following which, after a few minutes, the dog eventually steps inside.

'Kind Humans'

“The world is filled with cruel people, there are many who could but such kind of humans bring up hope still the humanity exists”, the caption of the post read. Since shared, the post has won everybody's heart and has racked over 17,696 views. While one user wrote, "Moreover she just sat quietly by the door. She did not litter inside the shop. Such a good baby" another wrote, "Salute to the shopkeeper and such heroes. “There is some good in this world, and it is worth fighting for!” - J.R.R.Tolkien" Yet another comment read, "The video made my day, just look at the innocence face of the dog" while another read, "This just made my day a little happier"

