Mumbai: Overnight Showers Lead To Waterlogging In Several Areas; BMC Issues Red Alert

Heavy rainfall throughout the night have led to waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday. Rainfall resumed in Mumbai and its suburbs on Monday morning as the monsoon strengthened over the Arabian Sea. The weather department has sounded a red alert for August 4 and August 5 for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai.

BMC's warning to concerned departments

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an alert to all concerned departments and also to citizens. According to BMC, Mumbai city received 140.5 mm rain from 8 am on August 3 to 3 am on August 4. The Eastern and Western Suburbs recorded 84.77 mm and 79.27 mm of rainfall respectively. BMC issued suitable warnings and advisories to all coastal security agencies, disaster management department and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).

#WATCH Maharashtra: Waterlogging in Mumbai's Lower Parel following incessant rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/q6CrJkwPiU — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

The city corporation has also put on alert fire brigade, pumping stations and operating staff at temporarily installed 299 pumping machines, news agency ANI reported. Officers have also been put on alert in case evacuation is required when the water level of the Mithi river increases due to rains.

Update on rainfall along the west coast of India of Konkan, & Goa, Mumbai city, Karnataka & Kerala. AWS/ARG (0830 hrs IST of yesterday to 0530hrs IST of today) rainfall (in mm)

Maharashtra; Mumbai city: Colaba-217, Santacruz-224, Dahisar-136, Mahalaxmi-172, Mira Road-152, — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) August 4, 2020

Education officials have been told to keep the BMC schools prepared if any emergency situation arises and people need shelter. The IMD said that extremely heavy rain will occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra on August 4 and August 5.

People are advised not to go near beaches and other low lying areas as a high tide of 4.51 meters is expected in Mumbai at 12:47 pm today: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

Ratnagiri district is also expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 4, while Paldhar district is expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 5.

