Sushant Singh Probe: PIL Filed In Bombay HC For Transfer Of Case From Mumbai Police To CBI

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court for the transfer of the Sushant Singh Rajput case from the Mumbai Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Nagpur-based Advocate Raspal Singh Renu said on Twitter that the court will hear the plea on Tuesday, August 4, which he has filed for Sameet Thakkar. "We thank all of you for good wishes and suggestions for justice to Sushant," Renu said.

A PIL for transfer of a case from Mumbai Police to CBI, in Sushant Singh Rajput's case would be heard tomorrow by the Mumbai High Court for appropriate orders. It is filed by Sameet Thakkar through me. We thank all of you for good wishes and suggestions for justice to Sushant. — Adv. Raspal Singh Renu (@AdvRaspalRenu) August 3, 2020

Bihar top-cop forcibly quarantined

Earlier in the day, in a shocking incident, senior officer IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who was deployed by the Bihar Police to monitor and lead the probe into Sushant's death was forcibly quarantined by the BMC in Mumbai. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar termed the development as 'not right' while the Bihar DGP revealed that he is attempting to contact his Maharashtra counterpart.

"Whatever happened to him is not right. It is not political and the Bihar Police is carrying out its duty. Our DGP will speak to them," said Nitish Kumar.

A question has also been raised on the timing of this move and why other officials from the 4-member Bihar police team were not put into quarantine upon arrival. The Maharashtra Home Minister scarpered when asked about the matter. The Mumbai police is facing unprecedented heat on account of the Bihar police's probe turning up details that are seeming conspicuous by their absence from the previous work done in the Sushant case.

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe

After over a month's investigation, Mumbai police on Monday, ruled out any foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise after they received the viscera report. The post-mortem report too had stated that Sushant passed away due to suffocation, asphyxia, with the Home Minister assuring a thorough probe into the suicide.

While Rajput's family has reportedly denied that the actor was suffering from depression and has accused Chakroborty of money-laundering to the tune of Rs 15 crores, the ED is probing into this issue. The Mumbai police have questioned 56 people till date including — Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta, Rajeev Masand. The 34-year old actor was found hanging from his Bandra residence on June 14.

