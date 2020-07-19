Mumbai Reports 1046 New COVID-19 Cases, 64 Deaths In 24 Hrs; Recovery Rate At 70%

Mumbai on Sunday reported 1,046 news coronavirus cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 1,01,224. The number of active cases meanwhile stands at 23,828.

The death toll rose to 5,711 after 64 patients succumbed to COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, in the last 24 hours. Of those 64 people, 51 had comorbidities, 39 were male and 25 female, four were below the age of 40 while 36 were above 60, and 24 between 40 and 60.

The number of recovered patients jumped by 1,193 to reach 71,685. The recovery rate now stands at 70%. The civic body said that the doubling rate in Mumbai is 55 days while the growth rate of cases from July 13-18 is 1.26%. As of July 18, 4,33,227 tests have been conducted. There are 691 active containment zones in the metropolis.

Maharashtra outbreak

Hitting an all-time high of COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Sunday, reported 9518 new cases and 258 new deaths, as per the state's health bulletin. The state also saw 3906 new recoveries taking the cured tally to 1,69,569 - with the recovery rate at 54.62%. Maharashtra - which is the worst-hit state - has 3,10,455 total cases and 11854 fatalities with 1,40,886 active cases.

The state bulletin states that 7,54,370 people are in home quarantine and 45,846 people are in institutional quarantine. With a 19.85% test positivity, till date 15,64,129 samples have been tested. In comparison to India's fatality rate of 2.48%, Maharashtra's fatality rate in the state stands at 3.82%.

While the Centre has appealed to reopen India to boost the economy, several states have imposed varying degrees of lockdown in cities with a higher number of cases — Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram to name a few. Maharashtra itself has extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state limited to containment zones till July 31. Moreover, CM Uddhav Thackeray has issued SOP for low-key Ganeshotsav festivities and Bakr-Eid, while Gokulashtami has been cancelled.

