Maharashtra Hits All-time High With 9518 New COVID Cases; State's Fatality At 3.82%

Hitting an all-time high of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Maharashtra on Sunday, reported 9518 new cases and 258 new deaths, as per the state's health bulletin. The state also saw 3906 new recoveries taking the cured tally to 1,69,569 - with the recovery rate at 54.62%. Maharashtra - which is the worst-hit state - has 3,10,455 total cases and 11854 fatalities with 1,40,886 active cases.

Maharashtra: 9518 new cases

The state bulletin states that 7,54,370 people are in home quarantine and 45,846 people are in institutional

quarantine. With a 19.85% test positivity, till date 15,64,129 samples have been tested. In comparison to India's fatality rate of 2.48%, Maharashtra's fatality rate in the state stands at 3.82%.

Rape case at Panvel COVID centre

In a shocking incident on Saturday, a 40-year-old COVID positive female patient was allegedly raped in a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Panvel by a 25-year-old man, as per reports. The man had entered the room of the 40-year-old victim on Thursday afternoon and sexually assaulted her, after which she lodged a complaint with police later in the evening, an official said. While the accused has been arrested and charged with rape, he has also tested COVID positive. Maharashtra 's Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur is looking into the issue and has assured that strict action will be taken.

Satellite areas see COVID surge

As most neighbouring areas around Mumbai complete their extended lockdown, Thane's tally stands at 27,729 cases with 835 fatalities, Kalyan-Dombivali at 18,115 cases with 305 fatalities, Navi Mumbai at 12,929 and 348 deaths. Meanwhile, Pune which is still under lockdown till July 23, stands at 54,624 cases with 33,748 active cases and 1359 deaths. Mumbai - which still tops the state's COVID tally - has 1,01,224 cases and 5,711 deaths.

While the Centre has appealed to reopen India to boost economy, several states have imposed varying degrees of lockdown in cities with a higher number of cases - Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram to name a few. Maharastra itself has extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state limited to containment zones till July 31. Moreover, CM Uddhav Thackeray has issued SOP for low-key Ganeshotsav festivities and Bakr-Eid, while Gokulashtami has been cancelled.