Mumbai Sees 114 New COVID Deaths And 1269 Cases; City's Recovery Rate Increases To 50%

Alarming rise in deaths continued in Mumbai as BMC reported 114 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 1269 new cases on Friday. The city also saw 410 recoveries taking the cured tally to 32,257. Mumbai's tally has soared to 64,068 COVID-19 cases with 3423 deaths till date.

Mumbai: 114 new COVID-19 deaths

BMC has also reported that Mumbai's recovery rate has increased to 50%, with this week's case growth rate at 2.15%. The BMC also stated that the city has conducted 2,78,790 tests till date. BMC has also stated that a 200-bed Corona Health cneters with oxygen facilities were started in Dharavi which has improved its doubling rate to 44 days.

BEST to discontinue 600 special buses

BEST PRO Manoj Varade stated that BEST will discontinue its operation of dedicated buses for employees working on Essential Duty from Saturday. After resuming of local train services, BEST will discontinue around 600 dedicated buses as demand for buses from railway stations has increased. Moreover, connecting buses will be increased over the next week, the buses operating for employees working in hospitals, police stations, and other essential staff will be discontinued gradually.

173 migrant workers stuck in Mumbai return to Dehradun in AirAsia flight

Mumbai's COVID crisis

The BMC has increased its containment zones to 837, while over 5,316 buildings and chawls have been sealed and being self-managed by the society. While Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - with 2134 cases and 78 deaths, recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 13 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 30 days is higher than the national average of 17.4 days.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has clarified that the state government had not re-announced the lockdown and urged the people to follow the government guideline on safety and precautions against COVID-19. Moreover, the Railways has commenced plying local trains but only for the 'essential employees' - designated state govt employees and private healthcare workers, to take the burden off BEST buses which too have commenced. The state has also capped its COVID-19 tests and testing by collecting samples from home at Rs.2200 and Rs.2800 respectively.

