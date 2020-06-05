Mumbai Sees 1150 New Cases; City Tally Soars To 45,854 As Doubling Rate Stands At 20 Days

While Maharashtra touched its highest Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai, on Friday, saw 1150 new cases and 53 deaths. The city's tally currently stands at 45,854 cases and 18,797 recovered and 1518 deaths. The city's doubling rate stands at 20 days, its recovery rate at 41%, and its mortality at 3.3%, states BMC.

Mumbai: 1150 new cases

Mumbai reports 1150 new #COVID19 positive cases and 53 deaths. The total number of positive cases in Mumbai reaches 45854; death toll stands at 1518: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai pic.twitter.com/FNIBgVDW9y — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2020

The BMC has also reported that Mumbai has seen 3.6% growth rate in COVID cases this week. The BMC has also released the current bed capacity for serious, moderate, ICU, mild or asymptotic cases in its various facilities including government, private hospitals, and jumbo facilities. The BMC has advised mild or asymptotic patients to remain home-isolated rather than rushing to hospitals.

Coronavirus Live Updates: SC suggests '15 days to transport all migrants'; cases at 226770

Mumbai's testing rate constant

While India has tested 1,43,661 samples daily, taking the total to 43,86,379 samples till date, Mumbai has only tested 2,15,829 samples, inspite of contributing to almost 20% of the total cases in the nation. Reports state that the city has tested approximately 4000 tests per day throughout May, inspite of having the capacity to carry out about 10,000 tests every day. The state itself has increased its testing rate from 7,237 samples per day to 14,504 tests by May 31, as per reports. The state has currently tested 5,22,946 samples till date in its 46 govt labs and 37 private labs - with a testing rate of 3827 per 10 lakh population.

SC proposes states to transport remaining migrants within 15 days, order reserved

Mumbai's COVID crisis

The BMC has reduced its containment zones from 2,800 to 743, by excluding sealed buildings and chawls, which will be self-managed by the society. Moreover, ICMR's serosurvey to track the trend of Coronavirus spread has begun in 10 hotspots in the city. The city is also one of 13 worst-hit COVID cities identified by the Centre. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - with 1889 cases and 71 deaths. The BMC has also warned citizens to monitor themselves for monsoon-related diseases, post-Cyclone Nisarga.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena converts its 'shakhas' to temporary clinics to treat non-COVID patients

Maharashtra's 'Mission begin again'

Earlier on Sunday, following the Centre's lockdown extension in containment zones, Maharashtra too issued lockdown guidelines for the new lockdown valid till June 30. In addition to the Centre's guidelines for reopening in phases, Maharashtra has imposed phase-wise reopening of activities in areas of MCGM (Mumbai), Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur. In the rest of the state, all activities are allowed except for the ones mentioned in the prohibited list.

Migrants returning to Mumbai in hope of a new dawn