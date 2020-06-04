Mumbai: Shiv Sena Converts Its 'shakhas' To Temporary Clinics To Treat Non-COVID Patients

With Mumbai's rising Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, ruling party Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, has ordered its party offices 'shakhas' to be converted into clinics to treat non-COVID patients. The party has 227 such party offices across the city. Taking to Twitter, Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai shared a photo of a newly-converted 'Shakha' clinic.

Shiv Sena turns 'Shakhas' into clinics

Shivsena has started clinics in Shakhas as instructed by CM @OfficeofUT Saheb🙏🏻 https://t.co/AJYGj54Y3e — Varun Sardesai (@SardesaiVarun) June 4, 2020

As per reports, Thackeray had ordered Shiv Sena shakhas be converted into clinics, in a meeting last week. Reports state that these 'shakhas' are mainly for those private doctors who have been unable to open their clinics due to housing society taking issue. Now, these doctors can reportedly use a nearby shakha for treating patients for ailments other than COVID-19. Reports state that the party will be providing the doctors with the premises and furniture, but the doctors will be responsible for their own staffers and equipment.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

The BMC has reduced its containment zones from 2,800 to 743, by excluding sealed buildings and chawls, which will be self-managed by the society. Moreover, ICMR's serosurvey to track the trend of Coronavirus spread has begun in 10 hotspots in the city. The city is also one of 13 worst-hit COVID cities identified by the Centre. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - with 1871 cases and 71 deaths. The BMC has also warned citizens to monitor themselves for monsoon-related diseases, post-Cyclone Nisarga.

Maharashtra's 'Mission begin again'

Earlier on Sunday, following the Centre's lockdown extension in containment zones, Maharashtra too issued lockdown guidelines for the new lockdown valid till June 30. In addition to the Centre's guidelines for reopening in phases, Maharashtra has imposed phase-wise reopening of activities in areas of MCGM (Mumbai), Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur. In the rest of the state, all activities are allowed except for the ones mentioned in the prohibited list.

Phase 1 (From 3 June 2020) allows Outdoor physical activities like cycling, jogging / running/walking permitted, self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, pest-control and technicians, garages, all Government offices will function at 15% strength or maximum 15 employees whichever is more.

Phase 2 (From 5 June 2020) allows all markets, market areas & shops, except malls and market complexes from 9 am to 5 pm, taxis, rickshaws, four-wheeler, two-wheeler allowed with only essential I + 2.

Phase 3 (With Effect from 8th June 2020) allows all private offices can operate with up to 10% strength as per requirement, with remaining persons working from home.



