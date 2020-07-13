Mumbai Sees 1174 New COVID Cases As City Tally Climbs To 93,894; Doubling Rate At 51 Days

Maintaining its steady rise in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Monday saw 1174 new cases with 47 new deaths. The city also saw 750 recoveries taking its recovered tally to 65,622. Mumbai - which is the second-most affected district in India has 93,894 cases with 5332 fatalities - 22,939 are active cases.

Mumbai: 1174 new cases

BMC reported that the city has seen a 1.36% growth in the COVID-19 cases in the past week. With a positivity rate of 23.38%, Mumbai's test tally stands at 3,96,500 samples. Of the 22,939 active cases in the city - 14,029 are stable (asymptomatic), 7401 are stable (symptomatic) while 1126 are critical. Moreover, the city has 134 of the 1054 ventilator beds vacant, while 240 of the 1738 ICU beds are vacant, as per BMC war room report.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 704, while over 6689 buildings and chawls have been sealed and being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. Recent BMC report shows Mulund as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 28 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 146 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 51 days is higher than the national average of 21.8 days. The city is under section 144 with movement limited to 'neighbourhoods' till July 15.

Satellite areas see COVID surge

With most neighbouring areas around Mumbai under lockdown, Thane's tally stands at 23,766 cases, Kalyan-Dombivali at 15,105 cases, Navi Mumbai at 11,085. All these civic bodies have extended total locdown till July 19, allowing only essential stores to remain open. Expressing concern over the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the government was planning to set up sample testing laboratories in all districts. While the Centre has appealed to reopen India to boost economy, several states have imposed varying degrees of lockdown in cities with a higher number of cases - Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram to name a few.

