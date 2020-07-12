Mumbai's Recovery Touches 70% With 1263 New COVID Cases; Doubling Rate Drops To 50 Days

Continuing its upward trend of recovery, Mumbai on Sunday, saw 1441 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) recoveries and 1263 new cases. The city also saw 44 new deaths, taking toll to 5285. With the recovery rate increasing to 70%, the city's tally stands at 92,720 cases with 22,556 active cases.

BMC reported that the city has seen a 1.39% growth in the COVID-19 cases in the past week. With a positivity rate of 23.7%, Mumbai's test tally stands at 3,91,222 samples. Of the 22,779 active cases in the city - 14,102 are stable (asymptomatic), 7520 are stable (symptomatic) while 1157 are critical. Moreover, the city has 139 of the 1054 ventilator beds vacant, while 224 of the 1738 ICU beds are vacant, as per BMC war room report.

On Saturday, the World Health Organisation praised the efforts taken to contain the spread of the COVID-19 in Dharavi, one of the world's largest slums. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus listed 'Italy, Spain and South Korea, and even in Dharavi - a densely packed area in the megacity of Mumbai' as examples that have shown that even if the outbreak is very intense, it can still be brought back under control. Dharavi currently has 2,347 cases with only 291 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,815 patients have recovered and discharged from COVID-19 facilities.

Earlier in the day, the week-long lockdown in Thane city, Kalyan-Dombivli has also been extended to Navi Mumbai region as well till July 19. However, the APMC market along with essential services will continue functioning during the lockdown, as per reports. Apart from the satellite areas, other districts like Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and 22 nearby villages are also under lockdown from July 13 to July 23. Meanwhile, a total of 14 people at Maharashtra’s Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the governor in Mumbai, have tested positive for COVID-19 - Governor Koshyari himself has tested negative.

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 712, while over 6672 buildings and chawls have been sealed and being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. Recent BMC report shows Mulund as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 25 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 134 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 49 days is higher than the national average of 21.8 days. The city is under section 144 with movement limited to 'neighbourhoods' till July 15.