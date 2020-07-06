Mumbai Sees 1201 New COVID Cases; Recovery Rate At 67% As Doubling Rate Slows To 44 Days

Amid Maharashtra government's tiff with Mumbai police over transfers, the maximum city, on Monday, saw 1201 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. The city also saw 1269 recoveries taking the recovered tally to 57,152 cases. Mumbai's COVID-19 tally stands at 85,326 cases and 4935 deaths.

Mumbai's recovery rate has soared to 67%, bettering the national average of 60.85%. Moreover, Mumbai's test positivity rate stands at 23.75% with 85,326 samples testing positive out of 3,59,159. BMC also reported 1.60% growth in weekly cases, inspite of fears of rise in COVID cases during monsoon. Cautioning people of leptospirosis, BMC issued the advisory as city's suburbs and neighbouring Thane district received over 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

As Maharashtra open up, the state government allowed private establishments to conduct COVID-19 tests of their staff subject to conditions. Moreover, the government has urged offices to procure rapid antigen tests to conduct these tests. After allowing barbershops and saloons to open, the state government has allowed hotels, lodges and guest houses outside containment zones to operate from July 8 at 33 percent of their capacity.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 750, while over 6552 buildings and chawls have been sealed and being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. Recent BMC report shows Mulund as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 20 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 113 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 44 days is higher than the national average of 17.4 days.

CM Thackeray has extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state limited to containment zones till July 31. Moreover, Maharashtra's capital - Mumbai has been put under section 144 till July 15 - with movements restricted to neighbourhoods near one's residence. Travel beyond that limit is allowed only for office commute, medical emergencies and essential services. Areas adjoining Mumbai - the municipal corporations of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayandar, Ulhansnagar, Panvel and Bhiwandi will be under complete lockdown for ten days from July 3 onwards, due to the sudden rise in cases.