2420 COVID Patients Cured In Mumbai In 24 Hours; City's Recovery Rate Soars To 66%

Continuing its increasing trend of recoveries, Mumbai on Sunday, maintained its daily case growth by 1311 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. With monsoon lashing the city, Mumbai saw 2420 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, taking recovered tally to 55,883. The city currently has 23,346 active cases - amounting to only 27.13% of the state's active cases (86,040).

Mumbai's recovery rate has soared to 66%, bettering the national average of 60.77%. Moreover, Mumbai's test positivity rate stands at 23.72% with 84,125 samples testing positive out of 3,54,649. In a bid to boost testing under its Mission Universal testing, BMC announced that rapid antigen testing will be conducted in medical college hospitals in containment zones and wards like PS, PN, RS, RC and RN - the worst affected wards. BMC also reported 1.63% growth in weekly cases, inspite of fears of rise in COVID cases during monsoon.

Thackeray revokes Police transfer order

On Sunday, CM Uddhav Thackeray revoked a transfer order issued by Mumbai police, according to sources. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says that that the Mumbai Commissioner had reportedly issued transfer orders of 10 Mumbai Police DCPs on Friday, without consulting Thackeray or himself. This move comes amid the Sena-NCP tussle over Mumbai's lockdown restrictions and Mumbai police's ‘2-km rule’. Police has clarified stating people were “permitted shopping closer to home” from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and asked them to carry IDs and other documents while traveling for work. Currently, Mumbai is under section 144 till July 15.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 747, while over 6416 buildings and chawls have been sealed and being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. Recent BMC report shows Mulund as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 19 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 117 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 43 days is higher than the national average of 17.4 days.

