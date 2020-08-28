Mumbai Sees 1217 New COVID Cases; City Tally At 1,42,099 While Positivity Drops To 18.93%

Seeing another surge in Coronavirus (COVID-19) recoveries, Mumbai on Friday, saw 1241 new recoveries taking the cured tally to 1,14,818. Meanwhile, the city also saw 1217 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths. The city's tally now stands at 1,42,099 cases of which 19,401 are active and 7562 fatalities.

Mumbai is seeing a steady rise in recovery rate - standing at 81% now while its growth rise slowed to 0.81%. BMC reported that 7,43,885 samples have been tested till date with an 18.93% positivity rate. As per BMC's war room report, 134 of 940 ventilator beds were vacant, while 224 of 1432 ICU beds were vacant.

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted permission for a Muharram procession in the city with stringent restrictions in place in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the court's order, members of the Shia Muslim community will be permitted to carry out the procession on August 30, between 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm on one pre-determined route only by trucks and not on foot. A maximum of five persons will be allowed on a truck and only five will be permitted walk with the 'Tazia' symbol for the last 100 meters on the selected route, the order stated. The five participants of the procession will have to give their home addresses to the Mumbai police beforehand.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra being the only state to allow public Ganesh pandals with strict restrictions, the government issued guidelines stating processions should not be taken out before installing and immersing of idols. It also limited the height of idols installed by sarvajanik mandals and at households to four feet and two feet, respectively. The Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai's best-known Sarvajanik (community) Ganeshotsav Mandal, cancelled the festival this year in view of the pandemic, arranging COVID plasma drive, with devotees restricting celebrations to their homes and using online platforms to get 'darshan' of the Lord at temples.

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 554, while over 5662 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 46 days, while Kurla is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 143 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 86 days is higher than the national average of 30 days.

